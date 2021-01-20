Neighbors react to the shooting spree in Monroe County

"It was scary. I have my kids here and they were really scared," said Chris Carty.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In the daylight hours, you can see a home riddled with bullets along Hampshire Drive in the Pocono Farms East development in Coolbaugh Township.

Here's what Pocono Mountain Regional Police say happened: a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg, inside a home by 22-year-old Laron Watson and 21-year-old Solidin Hamilton, 19-year-old Aja Nay Watson, along with a 16-year-old boy who shot at the house in Monroe County.

Not far away, inside A Pocono Country Place, the group also shot at a home where a woman and her son were injured by the gunshots.

Police say the shooters were involved in a dispute with a different group, somehow got mixed up, and ended up firing at the wrong homes.

Chris Carty who lives at A Pocono Country Place, not far from the home, heard the gunshots last night.

"It was scary. I have my kids here and they were really scared. I didn't even go to work last night. I couldn't even get out of here because they had the roads blocked," Carty said.

Cathy Rodriguez lives near both developments; she also heard the gunshots and commotion.

"Holy crap! Somebody's shooting somebody outside. I stuck my head out the door and the window and didn't see anything. And then it stopped," Rodriguez explained." We heard the commotion going on. That was it. We just listened and then the helicopter was over here several times looking. I said they're looking for somebody."

Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Christopher Wagner said he understands the recent rise in crime is frustrating to people in these neighborhoods.

"I feel for these communities, it is not acceptable. You know, certainly, members of the community don't accept it, the police department doesn't accept it, and it becomes the highest priority to obviously run these suspects and criminals down," Cheif Wagner said.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police say they are following up on additional search warrants for the shootings and it's possible more arrests could be made.

Four of the five suspects have been arraigned on attempted homicide charges.