Neighbors react to fire at Birchwood Resort

Police are still trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned resort in the Poconos.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Large flames could be seen early Sunday along Birchwood Road in Pocono Township.

Leigh Ann Smith lives on the street. She tells Newswatch 16 she's the one who called 911.

"I found the fire basically at 4 a.m. My children and I, it was horrifying. We thought we were going to have to evacuate for a period. The air quality was horrifying," said Smith, Pocono.

Fire crews tell Newswatch 16 the entire building collapsed.

Contractors were back on Monday to try to clean up what was left behind.

About two weeks ago, firefighters were called for a fire in one of the cottages.

Police do not know if the two fires are related.

"There's no reason to go over there. Why even go over there? What do you need to do? What is the reason to go over there? Explore? There is nothing to explore," said Travis Vera, Pocono Township.

People who live in this neighborhood hope to see something done to this resort because it's been vacant for years.

Vera lives near the old resort and hopes fires here don't become a habit.

"Whether they renovate it or tear it down or put something there. I mean, it's abandoned. There are pieces of wood and glass everywhere you don't want people getting hurt or burn it down again," said Vera.

"I would love for them to do something. It was a beautiful resort. They used to have hayrides going up and down the street. Pontoon rides growing up, candy shop, ice cream shop. There's so much wildlife," said Smith.