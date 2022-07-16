NBA Player Helps at Monroe County Food Bank

Local food pantry dedicated to serving hundreds welcomed a special volunteer.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Distribution day at the Went End Food Pantry in Kunkletown runs like a well-oiled machine.

Volunteers say, "Everybody works very hard in here and sometimes we can get caught up in the work and forget about the big cause, like why we are doing the work."

The typical group of dedicated volunteers was joined by a special guest- NBA player and human rights activist Enes Freedom, who spends time giving back with the Chestnut Retreat Center.

"My friends actually invited me here for the first time so I was like sure I will come, but I think what is so important is living for others and giving back to the community," said Freedom.

Freedom helped load up bags of groceries for clients. Staff says having him be a part of the day gave them a boost of positivity.

"We do this every other weekend throughout the entire year whether it be sleeting, snowing, hot cold we are here working hard constantly so this is just giving us this influence of just positive energy and makes us feel good about what we are doing," said pantry director, Karena Thek.

But Freedom says what the volunteers do here every day to make sure families have food on the table inspires him.

"Especially now that I am here I'm seeing so many young kids having a smile on their face while they are giving back to the community it just gives me so much hope for the future."

The West End Food Pantry serves nearly 300 families on each distribution day which is offered twice a month.

Director Karena Thek tells Newswatch 16 recently their numbers have jumped once again.

"But now with gas prices, we have been seeing our numbers rising pretty regularly, and really the number that is rising the most is in the last distribution we had the most new families in the pantry ever."

And you don't need to be an NBA star to lend a hand.