Family 'one step closer to getting closure' after verdict in deadly Monroe County DUI crash

Cody Bensel of Monroe County was killed back in 2016 after Thomas Patti crashed his car while intoxicated.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After six years, Thomas Patti was convicted in connection with a crash that killed Cody Bensel in Monroe County in 2016. The long-awaited verdict, however, isn't sitting well with everyone.

"We are obviously very disappointed. We feel as though the jury got this decision wrong," said Nazneen Malik, widow of Cody Bensel.

Along with friends and family, Malik held back tears after waiting more than six years to hear that the man suspected of killing her husband by vehicle while DUI will only be facing a maximum of five years in prison.

"We are very confused of how they found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter and innocent of all 9 other charges," said Malik. "We know he moved his body we know he tampered with evidence and for him to be found not guilty of those charges is outrageous."

According to police, back in November of 2016, the victim Cody Bensel was in the passenger seat when Thomas Patti crashed his jeep near the intersection of Route 191 and Cherry Valley Road.

"Every case is unique, and every case is hard to predict, and this is certainly no exception," said Assistant District Attorney of Monroe County Curtis Rogers.

The defense tried to argue that Patti was not actually the driver of the vehicle.

After the verdict, neither Patti nor his lawyer had any comment. "Not today, not today, thank you," said Patti.

Although the final verdict was not what the family was looking for, Malik says it's the first step towards closing the door on a tragedy that has been on their minds for too long.

"It is over, and we are one step closer to getting closure; the only thing that would make us feel better, guilty or not guilty, is if Cody were here and he is not, nothing will bring him back, so we are going to move forward the best way that we can," said Malik

Cody Bensel's friends and family say they will keep honoring his memory by holding the Caring for Cody motorcycle ride, which raises money for suicide prevention and other charities because they say that's what Cody would've wanted.