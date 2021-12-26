Nativity display in Monroe County showcases different cultures

Shawnee has been putting up these nativity scenes, borrowed from a local collector, since 2012.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — An Inn and Golf Course in Monroe County is displaying several different nativity scenes for the holidays.

Shawnee Inn and Golf Course near Marshalls Creek showcases several nativity scenes from different cultures.

Ireland, Japan, and the United States are just some of the countries you can see on display, each with a different design.

Shawnee has been putting up these nativity scenes, borrowed from a local collector, since 2012.

The scenes are on display every day through January 2 in Monroe County. For more information, click here.