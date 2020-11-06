NASCAR bans Confederate flags from all races and events

Following this decision, Pocono Raceway applauded the move.

LONG POND, Pa. — It's not uncommon to see Confederate flags flying in the wind at NASCAR races across the country, but that will soon be a thing of the past.

NASCAR announced Wednesday evening it is prohibiting fans from using the civil war era battle flag at any of its races or events.

People who live near Pocono Raceway have strong and differing opinions about the change.

"I think it's about time," Caleb Michaels, of Tobyhanna Township, said. "I personally served in the military, served in Iraq and I believe that if there's any racism or anything that makes people like me feel uncomfortable they should really consider it."

"I think it's part of our history. I mean, I know everyone has their opinion on what they think about it and it wasn't the best time in our history," Charlene Coleman of Albrightsville said.

In a statement, Pocono Raceway applauded NASCAR for its decision.

Over the last few summers, Pocono Raceway has requested fans take down the confederate flag if it was displayed over major event weekends.

"My children are bi-racial. My husband is African American. I've been with him for 12 years. The way this world is today I don't think they should be using it," Desiree Hess of Tobyhanna Township said.

"It's part of history. People should know what's happening, what's going on, and should remember it and not repeat it again," Samantha Coleman of Albrightsville said.