Hugo Selenski's appeal for new trial in Monroe County robbery denied

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Convicted killer Hugo Selenski will not get a new trial for the violent robbery of a jeweler in Monroe County.

Back in 2003, Selenski and another man broke into a jeweler's home and assaulted him, then robbed the man's jewelry store in Tannersville.

Selenski was sentenced to up to 65 years in prison.

He has been arguing his attorney was ineffective.

The state superior court disagreed.

The case is separate from Selenski's infamous murder case.

Selenski killed two people over drug money and buried the bodies in the yard of his home in Luzerne County in 2001.