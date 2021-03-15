Mural in Stroudsburg commemorates Black Lives Matter rally

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Stroudsburg held a grand unveiling for an artistic new addition to its downtown on Monday.
The new mural was unveiled on Monday afternoon at the corner of Sixth Street and Quaker Alley, also known as Pocket Park.
Officials say local artists created it.
It is meant to commemorate the "Stroudsburg Black Lives Matter Rally" that took place in June of last year.
"We just decided that it's a great little space, and it's right in the heart of our downtown by the courthouse, right where the peaceful march happened and ended. We thought this was a nice, tranquil little place for us to show our beautiful town and what our people in Monroe County, how we care about one another," said Mayor of Stroudsburg Tarah Probst.
A grant from the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau helped pay for the new mural in downtown Stroudsburg.