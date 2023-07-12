Mural in Monroe County getting its final touches

The mural symbolizes a labor of love, not just for what the shelter workers do, but for the artists who are painting for free.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A mural on the office building at Camp Papillion Animal Shelter in Monroe County is almost done.

Artists with Origin Gallery have been working on the project near Snydersville for the past month in between the rain showers.

The mural symbolizes a labor of love, not just for what the shelter workers do, but for the artists who are painting for free.

All supplies and paint were donated by local hardware stores in the Poconos.

"We're so happy to have all this talent. This local talent come together and provide something that could be nice and helpful not only to Camp Papillon but to the people who come here and see it," said Jody Singer, Origins Gallery Artist.

The artists say there were nine revisions made to get the mural just right.