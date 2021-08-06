Mr. Kimler's last click of the heels

An end-of-school-year tradition took place today at J.T. Lambert Intermediate School in East Stroudsburg. This year's special send-off has more than one meaning.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Schools out for the summer at J.T. Lambert Intermediate School in East Stroudsburg.

Most of the students and staff will be back next year except for one—geography teacher Brian Kimler.

"Some days it's hitting me as being, 'Wow, it's here,' and other days it can't be here," said Kimler.

Mr. Kimler has been an educator for more than 30 years. He spent more than 28 years at J.T. Lambert.

At the end of every school year, when the last bus pulls away, something happens—Mr. Kimler's jumping heel-click the official signal that summer is here.

"It actually started my first year here. It was the longest year. I think we were here until June 24. It was one of those years we had snow day after snow day. Everyone was so excited to see the buses leave that I ran out into the parking lot and clicked my heels," said Kimler.

Kimler calls attention to his heel-click over the last two decades "strange."

"I get messages from people who left here that still work in the district, and they are like, 'Do you still do it?' And I'm like, 'Yes, yes I do.' And they are like, 'That's the strangest thing, but man is it awesome,'" said Kimler.

His colleagues call it necessary.

"It's that kind of closure for the end of the year. I think this year more than others, we all need it," said math teacher Angela Schembeck.

"It's almost a congratulatory salute to the teachers for everything they've done throughout the year," said J.T. Lambert Intermediate Principal Craig Reichl.

Mr. Kimler's name might be down from his door, but he hasn't even moved out of his classroom yet. The buzz around the school is about who will take over the heel clicks next year.

It just so happens the heir to that throne is his next-door neighbor, math teacher and friend Angela Schembeck.

"It's a big deal for us as teachers at the end of the year, so for me to take that on, I will gladly do so," said Schembeck.

"I've given her my blessing to keep the tradition up," said Kimler.