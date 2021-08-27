Move-in day at East Stroudsburg University

Move-in day at ESU actually happened for the first time since the pandemic sent most students home to learn virtually.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — East Stroudsburg University actually looks like a bustling college campus again.

More than 1,000 freshman and transfer students living on campus, moved into their dorm rooms.

"I am excited," said Katelyn Wilson, ESU Sophomore.

Newswatch 16 asked students how was the last year, year and a half been working from home?

"It was difficult. I felt like I was missing out on a lot. I had to teach myself a lot because it wasn't in person. I am just glad to be back," continued Wilson.

ESU moved to mostly remote learning throughout the pandemic. Only a few dozen students were able to live on campus during that time.

Erin McGinty is a sophomore. She is so happy to finally live college life.

"I am so excited. It's been a whole year of being online and I am excited to come and actually experience college now," said Erin McGinty, ESU Sophomore.

Students are going to notice a lot of safety changes here on campus. For starters next week, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic is expected to be held on campus.

Likewise, masks will be required indoors at all times. If you're not vaccinated, expect regular COVID testing.

Jonathan Makar is a junior. He doesn't care about the safety procedures, he's just glad to be here.

"I mean it is what it is. You do what you gotta do. I am glad to be back. I am hoping we stay. I don't want to go back home," said Jonathan Makar, ESU Junior.

Campus officials say if a surge of cases makes a disruption at any time, they are prepared to make adjustments where necessary.