DPW workers keep busy during mild winter

Department of public works employees in the Poconos are keeping busy, despite the less-than-exciting winter we've been having.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — During the winter, plow trucks in Mount Pocono are often out on the road, but this winter, the rigs have often been parked, thanks to the relatively mild weather.

"It's nice to be able to take time and keep our trucks maintained during this down time, so to speak. Then there's a lot of odds and end kind of things we have to do," said Craig Sese, an employee for Mount Pocono DPW.

Sese says workers have been staying busy doing work that normally doesn't get done until spring.

"We've been keeping drains clean from all the rain. We've been picking up shopping carts that people steal from different shopping areas. They leave them all over. So yeah, odds and ends, things like that."

DPW crews did have to use salt this year but it was mostly for freezing rain. Because Mount Pocono is in a higher elevation than the rest of Monroe County, Sese says his workers did have to go out a few times to plow and drop salt on the roads.

"There were a couple small storms but nothing major like the last couple years. It's not over yet though, and in March, we always tend to get some kind of storm," Sese said.