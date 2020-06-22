Mount Airy Resort welcomes gamblers back to casino

The tables are open, the slots are spinning. Gambling is back at two casinos in our area after months of being closed.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Mount Airy Casino Resort opened its doors at noon on Monday and there was a long line to get in.

While the casino looks a lot different than what you're used to, gamblers we spoke with are happy to get back inside.

"I'm trying to have some fun," Joan Kinnee said. "I'm so sick of being in the house for so many months."

Bills are out, chips are on the table, and dice are once again rolling, at Mount Airy.

The casino temporarily closed its doors on March 17, and gamblers say they are happy to be back.

"155 percent, absolutely great, this is the best medicine in the world," Robert Paciello said.

While the gamblers certainly are thrilled to be back, vice president of marketing Glenn Cademartori says safety is his top priority.

"We're so excited that we can finally reopen our doors again. Here at Mount Airy, we've been looking forward to the past 100 days or so, preparing the property so we are as extremely safe for all of our guests to come here. So we've taken a number of measures and protocols in place to keep all of our guests and team members safe," Cademartori said.

Those measures include acrylic shields installed between popular slot machines and tables games, social distancing, and washing hands signs posted throughout the property.

Masks are required on the casino floor unless you are drinking, eating, or smoking.

When it comes to table games, the staff has removed every other seat to allow for social distancing. and masks must be worn.

Gamblers we spoke with say they have no problem with wearing a mask of these as long as they can put money on the table.

"I'm glad that the casinos are open, so I love the masks to come in here, doesn't bother me to come in here with it on," said Scranton resident Ellie Barrett.

The pool, spa, and salon and fitness center are open and operating under strict guidelines. Restaurants are open and operating at 50 percent capacity.

The sportsbook will remain closed for now and will reopen when the casino sees fit.

"We've taken all of the guidelines very seriously, we have every precaution in place to keep everyone safe, so everyone should feel comfortable coming here," Cademartori said.