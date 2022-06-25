Motorcyclists collect supplies for students in Monroe County

While school may be out for summer vacation, a motorcycle group in the Poconos is already thinking about the start of classes in the fall.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Joan Bumbulsky, a teacher in the Pleasant Valley School District has seen so many of her students start off the year without supplies.

So she reached out to Pocono Mountain Harley Owners Group, the motorcycle club she's a part of, to start a school supplies fundraiser.

The group has been collecting since May.

The hope is to set more students up for success this upcoming school year.

"With what's going on we feel it was most important to take care of the kids. We saw a huge need for it and it was a no-brainer for us," said Bob Romeo, Pocono Mountain Harley Owners Group Activities Director.

Backpacks, school supplies, and monetary donations are collected every Thursday night, during bike night at Lakeside Restaurant in Saylorsburg.