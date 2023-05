The deadly wreck happened on May 6 near Marshalls Creek in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A motorcyclist has died from his injuries in a crash in Monroe County.

William Hill, 20, from Middle Smithfield Township, died Sunday at a hospital in Lehigh County, according to the coroner.

Hill was injured in a collision with a vehicle on Milford Road in Smithfield Township, Monroe County, on May 6.