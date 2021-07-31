Motorcycles take over Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, Pa. — Motorcycle enthusiasts headed to Pocono Raceway in Monroe County to raise money for veterans and first responders on Saturday morning.
More than 500 riders left from Pocono Mountain Harley Davidson and headed to the track near Long Pond.
They got to ride around the Tricky Triangle and enjoy some lunch and live music.
"I was just telling her this is so unique! Every track is an oval, and this is the tricky triangle, so you don't know when the turn is happening like wow! Yanno? You have to get used to it," said Russ Delsole of Stroudsburg.
All the money raised will benefit VALOR, Pennsylvania State Police's Camp Cadet, and The Stroud Area Regional Police Department.