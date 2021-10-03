Motorcycle ride, barbecue in Monroe County raises money for veterans organization

GILBERT, Pa. — Bikers came out on Sunday to the American Legion Post 927 for the 9th Annual Harry Philips Ride.
About 150 motorcyclists took to the open road before ending back at the legion for a barbecue, live music, and raffles.
The ride benefits VALOR Clinic Foundation, a veteran's non-profit in the Poconos.
"We came over some of those rises, and you can see in the front, there's motorcycles as far as you can see. It seems like more than a mile of motorcycles going down the road. It's good to see people come out to show their support in and be active and be involved," said Mark Baylis, Founder of VALOR Clinic Foundation.
Organizers say proceeds will help homeless veterans participate in Valor's Veterans Recovery Program at Paul's House in Monroe County.
