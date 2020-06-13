Motorcycle group delivers lunch to police officers

Members of the Latin American Motorcycle Association Pocono Chapter donated the food to first responders.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A motorcycle group in the Poconos is trying to make the day easier for first responders by treating them to lunch.

The Latin American Motorcycle Associaton cooked and delivered home-made baked ziti to the Stroud Regional Police Department.

The group said they just wanted to show their appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the police in these difficult times.

"What better way than to ride and show some support to our community and show some support to our law enforcement," said Chancho of the Latin American Motorcycle Association.