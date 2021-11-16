More child sex charges filed against deacon in Monroe County

Jeronimo Maisonet is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy at his home in Middle Smithfield Township.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — A deacon is now facing more child sex charges in Monroe County.

Jeronimo Maisonet, 45, of Middle Smithfield Township, served at Church of God Holy Ground near Marshalls Creek.

Maisonet is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy five years ago at his home in Middle Smithfield Township.

Maisonet was arrested earlier this month after police say he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl while acting as a deacon at the church in the Poconos.