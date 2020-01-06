Monsignor McHugh School graduates its final class

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a bittersweet middle school graduation for students Sunday in Monroe County.
Monsignor McHugh School in Cresco honored the graduating class of 8th graders.
The diocese of Scranton announced the closure of the school earlier this month, citing financial loss.
Students we spoke with are sad to see the doors of their school close for good.
"It's kind of emotional. It's sad because I know I'm not going to the same high school as them next year and it's a little disappointing but I mean, as long as we stay in contact, our class is pretty small but we're very close with each other," said Rayna Ljuljic.
The ceremony took place in the school's parking lot to obey social distancing protocols in Monroe County.