Arrest for crime spree in the Poconos

A man has been arrested for a crime spree in the Poconos.
Over the last two weeks, police say Lakeem Hunter-Knight of Tobyhanna broke into Mount Pocono Self Storage and stole a pickup truck.
He's also accused of then breaking into a vehicle parked outside Tobyhanna Army Depot and stealing a ballistic army vest, helmet, dog tags, and rifle magazines.
Investigators believe he then robbed the Pickerel Inn in PIke County.
Hunter-Knight is facing a number of charges including burglary, theft, and carrying guns without a license.