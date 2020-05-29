Arrest for crime spree in the Poconos

Officials say Lakeem Hunter-Knight is facing a number of charges.

A man has been arrested for a crime spree in the Poconos.

Over the last two weeks, police say Lakeem Hunter-Knight of Tobyhanna broke into Mount Pocono Self Storage and stole a pickup truck.

He's also accused of then breaking into a vehicle parked outside Tobyhanna Army Depot and stealing a ballistic army vest, helmet, dog tags, and rifle magazines.

Investigators believe he then robbed the Pickerel Inn in PIke County.