Monroe Farmers Market opens Saturday

The Monroe Farmers Market will open on time this year and vendors will set up shop on Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg this Saturday.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Courthouse Square in downtown Stroudsburg is empty now but come Saturday, tents will be set up and vendors will be in place selling all kinds of things.

The Monroe Farmers Market is back on time and better than ever.

"May 1 marks the beginning of the regular farm market season for us. We do a number of markets, but it's the first Saturday in Stroudsburg so we are excited," said Brian Bruno, the owner of Apple Ridge Farm near Brodheadsville.

Last year, the opening day of the market was delayed by a few weeks because of the pandemic.

Bruno always sets up at the farmer's market selling eggs, meats, and bread.

"For us, it's half our business at least. For the local community, it's how they get to us. It gets all of us into one area where there's like 20 vendors and you can come right, instead of driving all over the county to find us, we are all right there for four hours, so it's perfect," said Bruno.

Not only will the farmers market start on time this year, but the plan is also to bring back live music. Live entertainment was cut off last season to limit crowds.

While the market will follow CDC safety guidelines, people are just excited to have a little normalcy back.

Jill Johnstone owns Spark Coffee Company right on Courthouse Square.

"We are pretty much busy all day long. It keeps people out in the streets, coming around to the different shops. We get to see a whole variety of people it's great," said Johnstone.