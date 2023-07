A wreck on Route 33 in Monroe County has part of the highway closed.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash is tying up traffic in part of Monroe County.

Route 33 northbound in the Saylorsburg area is closed because of a crash, according to PennDOT.

There is no word on how long the closure will last or what led to the wreck.

