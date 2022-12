An investigation is underway after a Monroe County woman was shot Saturday while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. She later died at the hospital.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem.

The Lehigh County coroner says 21-year-old Jani Bostic from the East Stroudsburg area was shot on Saturday.

She was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Muhlenberg.

The coroner ruled her death a homicide.

There's no word on any suspects after that shooting in Northampton County.