Monroe County woman organzing help for Haiti

A nurse practitioner from the Poconos who has ties to Haiti is looking for help from people in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Herline Raphael is a nurse practitioner near Stroudsburg. She was born in Haiti before her family settled in the United States.

Raphael is now looking to bring her medical background and some help to her homeland after more than 1,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after an earthquake over the weekend.

"For Haiti, currently we are coordinating a relief mission where we will be providing medical assistance, medical relief to those individuals that sustained trauma, injuries, or post-traumatic illness," Raphael said. "Haiti has unfortunately been hit over and over again. We are talking about the past 10 to 12 years, multiple hurricanes, earthquakes that killed over 300,000 people."

Raphael is also part of a nonprofit organization called Helping Hands and Beyond. That group is spearheading the mission. If you can't go to Haiti, you can donate medical supplies to the organization.

"We want to collect medical supplies, urgent medical needs, meds, and pain stuff from over the counter. We are looking to bring this stuff with us and of course, monetary. Any monetary help, if you want to contribute or sponsor our relief effort, we will greatly appreciate it."

If you can help with medical supplies or if you can offer medical assistance in Haiti click here for information.