The crash happened on Thursday morning on Interstate 78 West in Allentown.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A woman from Monroe County was killed after a crash in Lehigh County.

State police say Barbara Ann Lutz, 59, of Tannersville, was a passenger in a car that was hit by another car Thursday morning on Interstate 78 West in Allentown.

The coroner says she died of multiple blunt force trauma.