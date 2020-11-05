Monroe County will not defy governors orders and reopen early

Monroe County commissioners are encouraging residents and business owners to stick together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The streets of downtown Stroudsburg are quiet. Non-essential businesses remain closed as the COVID-19 crisis continues. Monroe County continues to be one of the hardest hit in our area.

Case numbers have slowed down significantly over the last few weeks, but county officials say this isn't the time to let our guards down.

"We are doing much better. I don't want to jinx anything or anyone and I think that's why we need to keep following the leaders. Follow the governor, secretary of health, follow the CDC," said Commissioner Sharon Laverdure, (D) Monroe County

Monroe County Commissioner Sharon Laverdure says she understands businesses are eager to reopen but the county will continue to follow orders from Governor Tom Wolf.

"They have the data. They have the information that I wish we could say that we do have, but we don't at this time. We are following, we are monitoring, we are watching, we are comparing our numbers with their numbers, but they are really the ones who have that hardcore data that we need to follow in order to open up the way we want to," said Laverdure.

County officials are encouraging people to hang in there and are proud of the way residents and business owners in the county are handling this difficult situation.

"It's vitally important that we continue to work together during this time. We talk about heroes and I think everyone, every day can be their own hero for all of us and I think that is the most important," said Laverdure.

Any county that goes against the state's orders could face consequences.