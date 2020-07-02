Police are searching for a man wanted for scamming his ex-wife out of tens of thousands of dollars.
Manuel Buendia used to live in the Stroudsburg area.
He's accused of defrauding his ex-wife out of near $96,000 by depositing checks that belonged to her into his personal bank accounts.
Police: Monroe County man wanted on fraud charges
