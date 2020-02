One person was taken to the hospital, and another is in custody after police were called to a home in Stroud Township.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police have been in and out of a house for hours in Monroe County.

Police were called to Wisteria Court in Stroud Township near East Stroudsburg around 11 Thursday night.

The house is taped off.

According to officials, one person is in custody and another was taken to the hospital.

Officers aren't saying much except there's no threat to the public.