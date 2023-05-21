Search and rescue team gets in shape for summer in Monroe County

Whether it's on land or in the water, the East Penn Search and Rescue volunteers respond to help lost or injured people in the outdoors.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — While many people come to Creekview Park to fish, members of the East Penn Search and Rescue Team are using the creek to practice life-saving skills.

“Believe it or not, there's quite a few incidents in Monroe County as far as land searches or water rescues,” said Chief Roger Tobias, East Penn Search, and Rescue Team.

Whether it's on land or in the water, the East Penn Search and Rescue volunteers respond to help lost or injured people in the outdoors.

“We'll have our trailer, our members there, equipment, and we're there to assist the fire companies because they're the first ones called,” Assistant Chief Michael Tobias, East Penn Search and Rescue Team, said.

With summer crowds coming to Monroe County, the East Penn Search and Rescue Team are brushing up on its skills, prepping for any kind of incident.

“The search area of a lost person grows four times every hour, so if you start out with a simple mile radius, after an hour, that's going to be a four-hour radius,” Chief Tobias explained.

Meaning that it's crucial that they practice their skills now so they can work efficiently under stressful conditions.

“As simple as it might seem to throw a rope bag, it's real easy to miss. And that person in training's life isn't threatened, but in a real scenario, that person's life is endangered,” added Jonathan Davis, Search and Rescue Technician.

After decades of responding to rescues, the East Penn Search and Rescue volunteers urge everyone to think about safety before going on a hike or out on the water.

“The biggest thing safety-wise is that if you have a life vest, please put it on. We have recovered bodies in three feet of water, literally, all they had to do is stand,” Chief Tobias mentioned.

Rescuers say a life vest or any other personal floatation device can make it easier for the search and rescue team to find someone quickly.