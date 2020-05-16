Monroe County has no plans to defy Governor

Lawmakers in Monroe County say they have no plans to defy the Governor's orders and will not reopen until the Wolf administration says it's safe to do so.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Lawmakers in Monroe County say they have no plans to defy the Governor's orders and will not reopen until the Wolf administration says it's safe to do so.

But, there are some caveats.

Monroe County Commissioners asked that when they are able to move into the yellow phase, they can do so immediately.

So far, counties moving into the yellow phase have been delayed in reopening businesses by about a week.