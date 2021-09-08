Monroe County reaches high transmission rate for Covid-19

Some businesses in downtown Stroudsburg are asking customers to mask up.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The CDC says Monroe County reached a high transmission rate for Covid-19 on Monday.

At the Apple Tree on Main in downtown Stroudsburg, employees are limiting the number of customers who can be inside the store at once.

Customers are asked to ring a bell to come in and hand sanitizing stations are at the ready inside.

Workers are worried as covid cases in Monroe County have reached high transmission.

"We don't let anyone in who's not wearing a mask and if you don't have a mask and you would like to come in, we do provide a mask for you," said Sharon Sinkevich, store owner.

Six feet markers still line the floors at Del Taco's in downtown Stroudsburg.

Employees opened four months before the pandemic hit. They hope another shutdown isn't looming.

"It was really, really rough for us in the beginning, but it's gotten a little better... I think everybody should be worried about all of this thing," said Cesar Del Moral, Del Tacos owner.

People we spoke to in the Stroudsburg area said they are concerned.

Kathleen and Frank Leck of Middle Smithfield Township are both vaccinated and they choose to wear their masks when they go out.

"At this point, I think it's smart that people should keep wearing the mask. I mean, I wear my mask all the time," said Frank Leck.

"It might go back to where it was before and that's sad but it's happening and we have to all go up to the plate and wear our masks. That's just how I feel," said Kathleen Leck.