Monroe County prepares for yet another winter storm

People were shoveling and plowing to get a head start on a storm that could deliver three to seven total inches of snow.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Plow trucks hit the roads as light snow fell over Stroudsburg Thursday afternoon while neighbors cleared their sidewalks as the snow was still fluffy.

"Just a little, yeah, you know, do a little now and then so it's not so deep and heavier when you know if you wait and do it all once," Pat Adelmann of Stroudsburg said.

It mostly flurried in Monroe County during the afternoon and evening on Thursday, but overnight folks here are expecting a different story.

Our Stormtracker 16 team of meteorologists forecasts two to five inches to fall overnight.

Some hardware stores were busy with people buying road salt. David Benack of Pocono Township was relieved to find a bag.

"I actually have some at the house. I figured let me get some extra, with, who knows what we're going to get out of this," Benack said.

Plow drivers we spoke to in the Mount Pocono area said they tried to clear the roads as much as possible before the bulk of this storm hits.

"We've been plowing most of the day. A little at a time," Plow driver James Smith said. "They have been trying to take care of them pretty good, they're slushy but other than that you can't do 90 miles per hour, you just have to take it easy."

"The roads are not horrible a little sloppy, but that's to be expected," Benack said.