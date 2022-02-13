Monroe County native in Super Bowl 56

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Defensive Tackle for the Rams, makes his second appearance in the championship and residents of his hometown are celebrating with a good cause.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If you live in Monroe County like Greg Milford of Stroudsburg, who is a self-proclaimed 'die-hard Cowboys fan,' there's a good chance your team's not in the Super Bowl this year.

"It's been a long time since my team's been in it," Milford said.

But with the Cincinnati Bengals playing the Los Angeles Rams in LA for Super Bowl 56, locals like Greg, in Stroudsburg, have at least one connection to the big game.

"I'm gonna go with the Rams. We have a local high school player that is now playing for the Rams. Sebastian Joseph-Day," said Milford.

Sebastian Joseph-Day, a defensive tackle for the Rams, is also a 2013 graduate of Stroudsburg High School.

"So it'd be cool to see a local guy get a Super Bowl ring," said Milford.

The local football star is now in his second Super Bowl. He was inactive three years ago when the Rams lost to the Patriots in the big game.

"He got injured. And now he's able to play some, you know, hopefully, he gets a couple plays, you know, but I'm looking forward to it," said James Juscavage, a longtime Rams fan from Stroudsburg.

"Stroudsburg means a lot to him. He's one of those kids who has not forgotten where he came from," said Barry Lynch.

Lynch, who owns Newberry's Yard of Ale on Main Street, came up with the 'Bash Burger'.

"Bash is the nickname for Sebastian Joseph-Day," said Lynch.

The Bash Burger was born back when the Rams made the Super Bowl in 2019: complete with the local star's favorite toppings.

"It's got peppers, onions, bacon, a fried egg, and chipotle mayo is the kicker, that's the secret ingredient," said Lynch.

Sounds good, but is it? Nicola Mersini let Newswatch 16 capture his very first 'Bash Burger' bite.

"Wow. Can't talk much. It's amazing," said Mersini.

The bash burger has served another purpose during both the football star's Super Bowl runs with $5 from each burger going to Meals on Wheels.

"I know it was a couple thousand dollars that I wrote them a check for last time," said Lynch.

This time proceeds from the 'Bash Burger' are raising money, starting from the time the Rams became NFC champs until the end of the Super Bowl Sunday night.

But the 'Bash Burger' stays on the menu year-long. And it will raise money again for charity the next time the Rams are in the Super Bowl -- whenever that may be.

"Hopefully that'll be this time next year," said Lynch.