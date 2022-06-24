Monroe County NAACP President reacts to SCOTUS

The NAACP in the Poconos is speaking out after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP says it will push to have women's rights protected.

"It's extremely unfortunate. What it means is that our bodies no longer belong to us. That we no longer have the rights that we were born with to make the decisions about our health about our lives. But most importantly it means that now we're property of the U.S. Government," said Christa Caceres, Monroe County NAACP President.

"Our grandmothers, our mothers, you know came to rely upon this for all the hard work that they have put forward. And to now see this eroded, it makes us wonder, what else is on the table," added Caceres.

The NAACP urges voters to hit the polls in November and vote for lawmakers they believe will work to support a woman's right to choose.