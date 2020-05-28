Monroe County moves to "yellow" phase of reopening on Friday

Certain restrictions will be lifted in Monroe County starting on Friday. Businesses will have new safety guidelines in place.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Downtown Stroudsburg and other parts of Monroe County have been quiet for the last few months as COVID-19 forced many businesses to shut down.

De Novo Clothing Exchange on Main Street has been closed since March. Owner Fraya Morris is eager to reopen as Monroe County moves to the "yellow" phase of reopening.

"We are really really deep cleaning the store and getting everything perfect for tomorrow," said Fraya Morris, De Novo Clothing Exchange.

The yellow phase allows for in-person business and retail, as well as childcare to reopen as long as guidelines are followed.

Morris says customers will notice big changes in the store.

"We are only allowing 12 people at a time in our store where on a normal basis we would be able to have roughly 70. So we are just going to keep our occupancy down. We are requiring everyone to wear face masks. We have hand sanitizer throughout the store. We have a spray disinfectant that we are going to be using to make sure that throughout the day, every hour someone goes through to make sure racks are clean, fitting rooms are nice and spotless. We are limiting our fitting rooms. They are six feet apart but we are actually going to do every other," said Morris.

Monroe County Commissioner Sharon Laverdure says this is a step in the right direction but urges people to remain cautious because there are still restrictions in place that need to be followed.

"Yellow does not change everything a whole lot. We still need to be cautious, we still need to make sure we wear those masks, we still need to be sure that we are respectful towards one another, which everyone has been and I want people to continue doing that," said Commissioner Sharon Laverdure, (D) Monroe County.