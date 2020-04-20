Monroe County Meals on Wheels reinvents annual fundraiser

Monroe County Meals on Wheels hopes to raise enough money to provide thousands of meals to clients impacted by COVID-19.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Monroe County Meals on Wheels near Stroudsburg is still busy delivering to homebound senior citizens and other residents in this part of the Poconos.

However, coronavirus has forced the nonprofit to change some of its normal day to day operations.

Clients are now getting 10 frozen meals plus other supplies at the beginning of the week. Volunteers also have a new routine.

"Volunteers are not allowed into the building. They have to stay in their cars. We load up the meals and we decided we were not going to do any face to face contact with clients unless it is absolutely necessary," said Heidi Fareri, Monroe County Meals on Wheels.

COVID-19 also forced the organization to reinvent its annual July fundraiser. Money from the event helped feed hundreds of people.

Heidi Fareri is the executive director says she and her team came up with a new event called the "Virtual Masked Ball" to help people impacted by the virus.

"Everyone has to wear a mask. A masked ball is not an unusual fundraiser but now you don't have to wear heels or eat the rubber chicken dinner and you can show up via a photograph of yourself wearing a mask," said Fareri.

Participating is simple. All you need to do is design a face mask, take your picture and make a donation.

You can vote for the best photos online and the top three winners will get a prize.

"Our goal is to be able to pay for 6,500 meals for people that we are taking on that aren't able to pay for their meals," said Fareri.