Monroe County Meals on Wheels kicks off holiday gift drive

The gifts will go to clients who are homebound for the holiday season.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of handmade quilts made their way from the trunk of Kathy Parrish's trunk and into a donation bin at Monroe County Meals on Wheels near Stroudsburg.

The quilts will go to clients this holiday season. Parrish is president of the Pocono Mountain Quilter Guild.

"A couple of years ago, we started to make special holiday-themed ones, just to make it more special for Christmas and Hanukkah and the holidays. We also started, about two years ago, providing some lap quilts that they can give to their clients for comfort or for an extra gift," said Parrish.

For the past several years, Meals on Wheels has provided each of its clients with a gift for Christmas as part of a holiday gift drive. Community members are being asked to drop off donations now through next month.

Many clients are homebound and don't have families nearby.

"This is really important. Some of our clients don't get any gifts, so this may be the only holiday gift they get. We are looking for a variety of things, small and practical, like toiletries, flashlights, socks, hand towels, things of that nature. Particularly, we are looking for things for men because we tend to get more gifts for women," said Heidi Fareri, Monroe County Meals on Wheels.

The organization is also bringing back its Santa Squad for the second year in a row. Volunteers will personally bring gifts to clients trying to make their holiday season just a little bit brighter.

"The response was so great last year that we have enough volunteers that are interested, that all of our presents will be delivered on those two Saturdays, so it's going to be a really fun event," said Stacey Koeck, Monroe County Meals on Wheels.

If you're able to donate some holiday gifts for the drive, you're asked to keep your contribution unwrapped and drop it off by December 10.