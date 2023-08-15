Monroe County Meals on Wheels Day preparations

Here are the details on how you can help the organization that's helping needy neighbors in the Poconos.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Monroe County Meals on Wheels is getting ready for one of their biggest events of the year.

They're preparing for their annual Meals on Wheels Day on Saturday.

The idea is to raise awareness about the organization's role within the community.

The organization provides meals to homebound individuals over the age of 18.

Ahead of Meals on Wheels Day, the organization is collecting pet food and household supplies.

"We know that everybody is struggling," said Stacey Koeck, the group's special events coordinator. "Just one can of dog food, one tube of toothpaste, you know it all adds up."

This is the fifth year for Meals on Wheels Day in Monroe County.

A kickoff fundraising event is set for Thursday at Eagles Rest Cellars near Stroudsburg.

Household essentials drive for the client needs pantry—(cleaners, deodorant, toilet paper, etc.) at municipal buildings during August:

Barrett Township

Coolbaugh Township

Middle Smithfield Township

Mount Pocono Borough

Polk Township

Ross Township

Stroud Township

Pet program drives—dog and cat food— at county libraries:

Barrett Paradise Friendly Library

Clymer Library

Hughes Library

Western Pocono Community Library