Monroe County Meals on Wheels concerned high gas prices could impact volunteering

The Monroe County Meals on Wheels helps feed 150 seniors each day across the county.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Every Friday, Gretchen and George Taylor of Stroudsburg volunteer their time, delivering meals to those who rely on them.

"We've met a lot of interesting people, and you get to know them. You not only deliver a meal but a smile," said George Taylor, a volunteer.

Currently, 10 to 15 volunteers help, using their own vehicles. But the nonprofit says it's concerned high gas prices could affect how its clients get their deliveries.

"We don't know where gas prices are going to go. We don't. If we see another $1 a gallon increase if people are going to start saying, 'Hey, you know what? Maybe I can only do every two weeks now, rather than once a week.' We want to make sure we don't have gaps in service," said Alyssa Koeck, the assistant director for Monroe County Meals on Wheels.

As gas prices continue to rise, the organization is looking for more volunteers to get behind the wheel and help those right here in the community.

"Most of our routes don't run you more than a gallon or two of gas," Koeck said. "Most of them don't run you more than an hour or two. We can work with your schedule. We can work for maybe you only want to come in once a month, maybe you want to come in more than that."

The Taylor family of Stroudsburg says volunteering is a rewarding experience and hopes others take part.

"We get a lot out of it. We have a Prius, which makes it really easy to do, make the decision to do it. But I think no matter what we were driving, we would still be doing it," said Gretchen Taylor, a volunteer with Monroe County Meals on Wheels.

"We just consider it part of our donation," Geroge Taylor said. "Part of our gift. Our time, a little bit of money, but it's nothing compared to what we hope was giving back."

