Monroe County Meals on Wheels asking for holiday help

The organization is collecting new, unwrapped items to give to clients this holiday season. This year's client list is up 40 percent.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Sitting outside Monroe County Meals on Wheels near Stroudsburg is a box filled with all sorts of items blankets, scarves, pens, paper, and more.

These unwrapped items are gifts that will be delivered to clients of the organization.

Nancy Gargone is a volunteer.

"Everybody we go to is so appreciative when we show up. Some are waiting at the door for us and they are super appreciative," said Gargone.

From now until mid-December, the organization is relying on community members to help collect more than 300 gifts.

This year's event is more important than ever; directors say the client list is up about 40-percent.

"Normally we distribute these gifts to our clients with our regular meals but because of the sheer volume this year that's not possible. What we are doing is we are enlisting the help of our 'Santa Squad' and our Santa Squad is part of the Subaru Share the Love event and what they are doing, they consist of some regular volunteers, new volunteers, and on December 12th and 19th, which are Saturday's, normally delivery days for us, they are going to meet at our offices, they are going to pick up their gifts, spread across the county and distribute these gifts to our clients," said Stacey Koeck, Monroe County Meals on Wheels.

Volunteers who normally drop off meals to clients say oftentimes these are the only gifts clients receive.

"There are people who unfortunately can't get out, they are in their house with caregivers. It's important for people to come out and help," said Gargone.

If you would like to drop off a new, unwrapped gift, you can do so Monday through Friday during office hours.