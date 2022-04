The deadly wreck happened Tuesday near Allentown in Lehigh County.

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — A man from Monroe County has died after a crash in Lehigh County.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday on 24th Street in Salisbury Township, near Allentown.

James Davis, 65, of Saylorsburg, died at the hospital after the wreck, according to the coroner.