Investigators say the man from the Poconos was not wearing a life jacket when they found him.

PALERMO, Maine — The body of a man from the Poconos was found in a pond in Maine.

Akshay Mamidela, 25, of Delaware Water Gap, was reported missing on Thursday morning.

Investigators in Maine found Mamidela's body Friday in Sheepscot Pond in Waldo County.

Officials believe he took a kayak out on the water to retrieve a paddleboard that had drifted away, and the kayak capsized.

Mamidela was not wearing a life jacket.