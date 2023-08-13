Monroe County man dies while hiking in New Hampshire

Officials say Jason Apreku of East Stroudsburg died after experiencing an unknown medical emergency while hiking the Osgood Trail in New Hampshire.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A Monroe County man has died while hiking in New Hampshire Friday afternoon.

Officials with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division say 21-year-old Jason Apreku of East Stroudsburg experienced an unknown medical emergency while hiking the Osgood Trail with friends, which leads to Mt. Madison, around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Friends of Apreku performed CPR while emergency personnel with the New Hampshire Fish and Game and New Hampshire Army National Guard responded to Osgood Trail.

Despite all emergency efforts, officials say Apreku succumbed to the unknown medical issue.