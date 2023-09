Andrew Lilly faces rape and other charges after police say he sexually abused a child.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is locked up after police say he sexually abused a child.

Andrew Lilly was arrested last week.

According to court papers, Lilly sexually abused a girl from the age of 3 to 15 years old the victim is now 20.

Police say the victim came forward back in July.

Lilly faces rape, sexual assault, child porn, and other charges in Monroe County.