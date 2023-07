Brian Albelli faces fraud charges after investigators say he stole more than $2 million through COVID-related programs.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from the Poconos faces fraud charges after allegedly swindling the federal government out of more than $2 million.

Authorities say Brian Albelli, 45, of Stroudsburg, filed applications for COVID-related programs like the Payment Protection Program (PPP).

Officials say instead of using the money on business expenses, he purchased boats, cars, and real estate.