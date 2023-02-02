Monroe County man arrested for Capitol riot role

The man was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol.

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is behind bars for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot.

Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday.

Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol.

Sargent faces assault, impeding officers, and other charges.

