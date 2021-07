The suspected abuse was reported on the state's ChildLine.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — Police in Monroe County have arrested a man on charges he sexually assaulted two young girls.

State police say they received several tips on their ChildLine about David Sturniolo, 56, of Middle Smithfield Township.

Troopers say Sturniolo sexually assaulted two girls ages 6 and 9 from 2008 through 2013.

Sturniolo was arrested Thursday on statutory rape and sexual assault charges.