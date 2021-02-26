Monroe County lags in COVID-19 vaccinations

Monroe County is lagging behind with less than 10 percent of people in the county vaccinated. Doctors at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono explain why.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The number of people getting first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to grow across Pennsylvania.

In our 17 county viewing areas, Lackawanna County has had almost 20 percent of its population get at least the first dose.

Luzerne County has had 18 percent.

Monroe County is the third-highest population in our viewing area, but it comes in sixth for vaccination numbers.

Newswatch 16 asked doctors at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono why.

"The state has a formula of how many vaccines we get. Last week, the supply had dropped somewhat and certainly better this week. We are hopeful, and again, we look at even the regular news now is telling us that vaccine supplies, very shortly within the next month, should increase. As soon as we get the vaccine, we give it to people, and the more vaccine we have, the more people can get vaccinated," said Dr. Jonathan Goldner, associate chief medical officer for the hospital in East Stroudsburg.

This part of the Poconos is lagging because people aren't meeting the state's eligibility requirements.

"Our demographic for our county is probably a little different from other counties. We tend to have a younger population that may not qualify under the state's criteria for vaccinations right now. It could be those less than 75 years of age, those that are, don't have preexisting conditions, and things like that," said Dr. Goldner.

Dr. Goldner says there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the possibility of a third vaccine on the way from Johnson and Johnson.

"Every little bit helps, and that will certainly help. Right now, that is a one-vaccine inoculation, and that will be easier to get more people vaccinated with just one dose," said Dr. Goldner.