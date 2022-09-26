Monroe County hunters prepare for start of archery season

Archery season opens statewide Saturday, October 1st.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Few bows are left along the wall at Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitter in Chestnuthill Township, an indication that archery season is near.

"Lots of guys coming in for bow repair. coming in for accessories. Broadheads, tree stands, targets. Just getting everything prepped for the season," said Chris Smith, manager at Dunkleberger's Sports Outfitter.

Archery season starts this weekend.

Smith says they've been busy in the repair shop fixing bows. Currently, there is more than a two-week wait for service.

"Strings and cables have been coming in. It's just we don't do anything custom here, so we have to get them from other manufacturers. So it's trying to get everybody their bows before the season," Smith said.

Blinds and tree stands were hard to come by last year. The general manager says supply chains have finally caught up.

"We pretty much have everything here," Smith said. "Tree stands were doing pretty good on. Targets were doing pretty good on. Broadheads, everything is here. If you're looking for a bow, we still have some here, but stock is pretty limited. Guys have been picking them up."

The coronavirus pandemic drew tons of people to the outdoors and hunting.

Smith says the demand for archery season is still here.

"Guys shot their bow for a couple of years. They come in want to buy new. We have a lot more guys in the woods now. A lot of newer people that bought entry-level the last couple of years wanna step up. So we're seeing a lot of that," Smith said.

Archery season opens statewide Saturday, October 1st.